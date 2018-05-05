GRAHAM, Wash. (AP) - An airplane will spray a pesticide over areas in western Washington targeting gypsy moths.

The state Department of Agriculture tells the Capital Press that the spraying could start Tuesday above a neighborhood near Graham in Pierce County and Naval Base Kitsap in Kitsap County.

The agency says workers trapped gypsy moths in both those places last summer.

The department hopes to apply the pesticide to about 1,300 acres (525 hectares).

The insects defoliate shrubs and trees and can make forests more vulnerable to other problems. They have caused serious tree damage in other regions, including New England.

