DENVER — A Colorado woman has been cited by police after a container of what appeared to be urine blew up as she was heating it up in a microwave at a 7-Eleven.
Police say the incident occurred in the convenience store chain’s Aurora location last week when the clerk heard a loud bang and saw 26-year-old Angelique Sanchez take a white plastic bottle out of the microwave.
A police report says when confronted by the clerk, Sanchez wiped a yellow liquid that smelled like urine onto the floor and walked out.
Police located Sanchez at a nearby clinic where she had planned to take a urinalysis test for a potential employer.
The Denver woman was issued a summons for damaged property. She could not be reached for comment.
