House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes said Sunday he will be pushing to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt this week for not complying with a subpoena.

The California Republican said his committee sent a letter requesting classified information regarding its probe into FISA abuses and counterintelligence investigations, including the targeting of Americans like former Trump campaign official Carter Page, but it was ignored.

After attempting to subpoena the classified information last week, Mr. Nunes discovered the Justice Department will not comply.

“We have to move quickly to hold the Attorney General of the United States in contempt and that’s what I want to press for this week,” Mr. Nunes told Fox News on Sunday.

The next step will be going to court to try to enforce the committee’s subpoena.

Mr. Nunes said he refuses to take the excuse that handing over the information would harm national security.

“How many times have we heard that argument?” he said. “This just can’t continue where we don’t get information in a timely manner.”

Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokesperson for the Justice Department, said the DOJ sent a letter to Mr. Nunes Thursday, which was the deadline for his subpoena.

The letter, signed by Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Boyd, said after evaluation of the committee’s request by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the White House, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, it can’t comply with a request for information about a specific individual.

The letter said the Justice Department is open to other ways to accommodate the committee’s inquiry.

“Disclosure of responsive information to such requests can risk severe consequences, including potential loss of human lives, damage to relationships with valued international partners, compromise of ongoing criminal investigations, and interference with intelligence activities,” the letter read.

Congress voted to hold former Internal Revenue Service executive Lois Lerner in contempt in 2014 after targeting conservative tea party groups and it’s held former Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt in 2012 for not complying with the investigation into the Obama administration’s Operation Fast and Furious, which included gun trafficking across the border.

