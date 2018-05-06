President Trump’s favorability poll numbers appear to be on the rise, despite never-ending negative press coverage and political pushback. While this is a work in progress and a tough waiting game for the Trump administration, the poll numbers are percolating upwards. Even a pollster had to do a double-take.

“This week’s Reuters/Ipsos Core Political release presents something of an outlier of our trend. Every series of polls has the occasional outlier and in our opinion this is one. So, while we are reporting the findings in the interest of transparency, we will not be announcing the start of a new trend until we have more data to validate this pattern,” notes the pollster in a short disclaimer to a new poll conducted April 27 to May 1.

Reuters Ipsos then flagged “a significant realignment this week across a number of metrics,” citing Mr. Trump’s approval rating of 48 percent among all Americans, and 49 percent among registered voters.

“Corresponding with Trump’s stronger approval rating, evaluations of his job performance across the board are stronger this week from 57 percent approving of his handling of the economy to 44 percent approving of the way he treats people like them,” Reuters/Ipsos said. “Americans also report being more happy with the direction of the country in this week’s poll, currently 40 percent say we are going in the right direction.”

The Pew Research Center points out that while Americans are not fond of the president’s conduct, Mr. Trump is “now viewed less negatively” on issues.

“Currently, 41 percent of the public agrees with Trump on ‘all or nearly all’ or many of the issues facing the country, while 57 percent agree with him on just a few issues or virtually none. In August, just 33 percent said they agreed with Trump on many or all issues,” Pew Research said, noting that Republican agreement with Mr. Trump is now at 80 percent, up from 69 percent seven months ago. The share of Democrats who say there are “no or almost no” issues where they align with Trump has dropped from 77 percent to 58 percent.

Meanwhile, a new Monmouth University poll reveals that 56 percent of Americans overall say Mr. Trump should not be impeached. Yes, that is “not impeached.” Rasmussen Reports also addressed the issue.

“Voters see more chance for President Trump’s re-election these days and strongly believe that impeachment is not the best strategy for Democrats running for Congress,” the pollster said, noting that only 15 percent of likely U.S. voters think Democratic candidates should campaign on impeachment.

“Forty-one percent now believe the president will be re-elected in 2020, up from 34 percent in late December. Twenty-six percent still think Trump will be defeated by the Democratic nominee, but 31 percent felt that way four months ago. Twenty-five percent say the president will be impeached before serving his first full-term in office. That compares to 29 percent in the previous survey,” Rasmussen said.

MELANIA‘S MOMENT

First lady Melania Trump steps into the White House Rose Garden on Monday with a distinct purpose in mind. She will launch her formal platform and personal causes in mid-afternoon, most likely centered on the interests and well-being of the nation’s children.

“Tomorrow is the day! Very excited to announce my initiatives. Tune in live at the @WhiteHouse at 3 p.m.!” Mrs. Trump tweeted late Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, she has won the support of many Americans. A Gallup poll in late 2017 found her with a 54 percent favorability rating, rising 17 percentage point during President Trump’s first year in office. In January, a CNN poll placed her at 47 percent favorability in January, as did a YouGov poll in late April. A new Politico/Morning Consult survey released Friday revealed Mrs. Trump with 50 percent favorability.

FOXIFIED

Listen for the debut of “Benson and Harf” on Fox News Radio as of Monday, co-hosted by canny Fox News analysts Guy Benson and Marie Harf. The pair will mix it up on politics, media and culture, their program to air weekdays from 6-8 p.m. EDT on affiliate stations nationwide and Sirius XM.

Of special note: the program will be based out of Fox News Radio’s newly named Tony Snow Radio Studio in the nation’s capital. The late Tony Snow was press secretary to President George W. Bush and an insightful radio host and prime time anchor for Fox News — and was also editorial page editor for The Washington Times from 1987-91.

HALEY’S COMMENT

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley reveals that old school strategic deterrence is still a viable option.

“A few months ago, it almost seemed like this administration was prepared for war with North Korea. Were you prepared for that?” was the question from CBS “Sunday Morning” correspondent Rita Braver.

“I think this administration was creating the tone with North Korea to remind them exactly what could happen to them if they threaten the United States. N one wants war. The president doesn’t want war. I don’t want war. No one wants war. But it is an option,” Ms. Haley replied.

SUMMARY: TRUMP‘S ECONOMIC FINESSE

“While the media obsess over the latest palace intrigue, President Trump is quietly shaping up to be one of the best economic presidents in modern U.S. history.

“Under his watch, the unemployment rate hit 3.9 percent in April, the lowest level this century. At this rate, essentially every American who wants a job could find one. Keep in mind, the unemployment rate was more than double this level as recently as President Obama’s second term in office,” writes Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of the non-partisan Job Creators Network, in an op-ed for The Hill.

“Unemployment among blacks and Latinos fell to 6.6 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively, their lowest levels in recorded history — and half the rates of five years ago. This historically low unemployment isn’t part of a natural pattern — like the weather — as some left-wing pundits imply. It’s a result of the pro-business public policies created and implemented by President Trump and Republicans in Congress,” Mr. Ortiz notes.

POLL DU JOUR

• 71 percent of global chief financial officers expect continued growth in the U.S. business environment in the next three years.

• 68 percent expect U.S. tax reform to have a positive impact on their own company’s financial performance.

• 68 percent expect U.S. “protectionism” to grow in the future.

• 63 percent expect increased U.S. scrutiny of cross-border mergers and acquisitions.

• 61 percent are confident or extremely confident about investing in the U.S.

Source: A Zurich Insurance Company survey of 497 CFOs in 30 countries at companies with annual revenues from $500 million — $5 billion.

