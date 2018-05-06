NEW HOPE, Texas — The mayor of a small Texas town who came out as transgender after being appointed to the job has been voted out of office.

The Dallas Morning News reports that New Hope Mayor Jess Herbst was running to become the first openly transgender elected official in Texas. Election results show her finishing third Saturday in a four-person race with 53 votes. The winner received 95 votes.

Herbst became mayor in May 2016 when her predecessor died. At the time, she was an alderman and went by the name Jeff. She publicly came out as transgender during a council meeting last year.

Herbst says she was proud of the election turnout in New Hope, which has fewer than 500 registered voters.

