PAHOA, Hawaii — Officials say 21 homes have now been destroyed in Hawaii by lava flowing from Kilauea volcano, based on an aerial survey by the fire department.
Residents of Leilani Estates are still being allowed to briefly return to gather medicines, pets and other essentials.
No children are allowed in the area.
Officials said molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.