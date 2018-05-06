The attorney for adult-film actress Stormy Daniels is calling the latest statements by President Donald Trump’s new attorney “an absolute unmitigated disaster.”

Michael Avenatti says the president’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, “expects the American people to believe that he doesn’t really know the facts” of when Trump learned about the $130,000 hush payment to Daniels, who has alleged a sexual tryst with Trump in 2006.

Giuliani, who has contradicted the president on when he learned of the payment, has said he’s still learning the facts of the case.

Avenatti counters that “this is not a complicated matter” that takes time to sort out and says “they are making it up as they go along”

Avenatti spoke Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” immediately following an interview with Giuliani on the same show.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.