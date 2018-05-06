President Trump’s attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani said Sunday Mr. Trump could take the Fifth amendment and remain silent if he sits down with special counsel Robert Mueller.

When asked on ABC’s “This Week” whether the president would assert his right to remain silent, Mr. Giuliani said, “How could I ever be confident of that?”

“He may testify and we may actually work things out with Bob Mueller,” Mr. Giuliani said.

But Mr. Giuliani, who joined the president’s legal team last week, said he would advise the president not to sit down for an interview with the special counsel over the probe into possible collision with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign.

“They don’t have a case on collusion, they don’t have a case on obstruction,” he said. “I’m going to walk him into a prosecution for perjury like Martha Stewart did?”

The former New York City mayor also said if Mr. Mueller were to subpoena Mr. Trump, he does not have to comply because he’s president.

“Hillary Clinton treatment is what I am looking for — not under oath,” Mr. Giuliani said.

