SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) - Rex was about a year old - Phillip Dowsett assumes - when he rescued the German shepherd from a humane society in Oregon that had been searching for someone to take him for months.

The San Angelo Standard-Times reports the dog had arrived from a shelter in Los Angeles that also struggled to get the handsome dog adopted - and had planned to euthanize him because of it. He was aggressive toward other animals and children, and his name was Tiki - a name Dowsett despised.

Although the cards were stacked against Rex, Dowsett saw parts of himself in this animal - an aching in his eyes that explained his erratic behavior. A three-tour combat veteran of the Vietnam War, Dowsett was more than familiar with pain and poor decision-making.

Raised in the small Michigan river town of St. Clair and now a San Angelo resident, Dowsett enlisted in the Navy at age 17 for a few reasons. He had grown up on the water - fishing, swimming and boating most of his summer days. He had grown up around veterans, during a time when the country was more often described as patriotic than it is today. Also, he grew up with two abusive adoptive parents who routinely combined physical abuse with verbal.

“I spent most of my life thinking I wasn’t loved, wasn’t wanted,” Dowsett said about the abuse. Being told he wasn’t loved by his parents were words “tattooed on my mind.”

The military was his way out and his opportunity to learn what it was to be a man.

“Who pays for war?” Dowsett asks in his memoir, “And The Red Bird Sings: You Are Not Alone. You Are Loved. There Is Hope,” published in 2017. “We do. The veterans - with our blood, sweat, tears, nightmares, mental and emotional struggles, relationship problems, addiction problems, inability to adjust to society back home, and society’s inability to adjust to us. With rashes, itches, wounds, throbbing, aching arthritic bodies, chronic unrelievable pain, bits of shrapnel working their way to the surface, cancers, lung and heart disease, vision loss and loss of hearing, PTS, and suicide.”

It was after becoming a member of the Brown Water Navy, during his second tour, that he suffered his first major injury and was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat “V” for Valor. It was also when he witnessed his chief die about 18 inches in front of him.

“I existed, it was not a life, with daily triggers, flashbacks, intrusive thoughts, unbearable guilt, shame, embarrassment, confusion, anger, or worse, explosive anger toward others.”

U.S. Navy Chief Howard W. Bannister had voluntarily extended his tour in Vietnam by six months past his 20-year retirement when he died at age 38. He left behind a wife and teenage kids, “saving me,” Dowsett said.

Bannister’s death deepened the self-hatred Dowsett had developed during his childhood.

“From the time (he) died, it made me feel more deeply that I didn’t deserve to live,” he said.

Dowsett’s third tour neared an end in February 1968, when he received his orders to go home. Making his way to Saigon, he “had to walk over bodies to get to the airport,” he said.

Before he was able to board a plane out of the country, the airport was attacked, leaving him with wounds to his hip and thigh that would require multiple surgeries at a hospital in Saigon and then at a military hospital in Japan.

By the time he made it to Great Lakes Naval Hospital, the base where he had enlisted, Dowsett had acquired his commendation medal, two Purple Hearts, a limp that persists today and enough tragedy to fill the next 25 years with nightmares.

After being discharged from the Navy, Dowsett drifted around - living with friends, living on the streets, both using and selling drugs, risking imprisonment and, often, his life.

“I existed, it was not a life, with daily triggers, flashbacks, intrusive thoughts, unbearable guilt, shame, embarrassment, confusion, anger, or worse, explosive anger toward others,” he wrote about that time.

Over a decade after leaving Vietnam, in 1980, Dowsett read about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder for the first time in a local newspaper story. The same article announced the opening of a new Veterans Outreach Center, staffed with two counselors who were, like him, Vietnam combat veterans.

The descriptions of the disorder described him to the T, he wrote, and over the course of the next year he met with one of those counselors once a week. That’s when he began learning “how to win the war in my mind, heart, and soul.”

Six years later, Dowsett made the choice to give up drinking - a habit that seemed necessary but was destroying his ability to be a good husband and father.

“I loved alcohol,” Dowsett wrote. “It was my escape from my daymare and nightmare unlifestyle which constantly dangled me by my feet over the precipice of insanity, and death, yet to some degree calmed my frightening anger, which if unleashed like we were paid to do in Vietnam, could or would take many lives before it took mine.”

Counseling and sobriety helped, as did finding that religion didn’t have to be about hate as the church he was raised in taught. During that time he was also diagnosed with a terminal cancer doctors suspected was a result of his exposure to Agent Orange. But Dowsett beat the cancer and started to live life “on the other side,” he said, referring to his goal of helping broken people as he had been.

“Rex the Wonder Dog” as Dowsett titled one of his book’s chapters, was one of those broken souls. Their first year together, the pair spent each morning on the porch, watching as other people walked their dogs by the house.

First starting on a short leash, Rex’s hair would stand tall and his growl would deepen at the sight of other animals. But as time went on, his aggression lessened and his freedom increased. Today, the pair travel everywhere together, with Rex working as Dowsett’s service dog.

Dowsett said he wrote his book and tells his story in the hope that hearing about his pain, hurt and the crazy things he did - plus the help he received - will help at least one person find joy and not feel alone.

“This door is everywhere,” he wrote. “It stands in the shadow of every sorrow, waiting for us to see it through our veils of tears, our broken hearts. It waits patiently for us to grab that dark, scary doorknob and pull it open to let the light of joy smile upon our faces. We will continually learn new kinds of joy, in strange and unexpected ways. We can and will experience joy we never imagined existing.”

