Police in a Washington suburb were engaged in a standoff Monday evening with a person suspected in multiple killings.

According to the Twitter feed of the Montgomery County, Maryland, police department, officers have the suspect cornered inside the scene of the crime on the 22000 block of Brown Farm Way, east of Sunshine.

“We can confirm that the suspect of these homicides is in his home on Brown Farm Way. Our negotiators have been speaking with him via phone. He is refusing to come out of the home,” the department wrote.

The police had described the case as a “domestic disturbance with initial report of multiple people shot.”

The area is north-northeast of Rockville between Interstate 70 and Interstate 370, east of the 270 spur and police had warned people all afternoon and evening to shelter in place.

The police department tweeted to the public that there were “multiple fatalities. Suspect involved is believed to be known to police. Suspect not in custody.”

