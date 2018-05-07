Police in a Washington suburb were engaged in a manhunt Monday for a person suspected in multiple killings.
According to Montgomery County police, the case is a “domestic disturbance with initial report of multiple people shot.”
The shootings took place on the 22000 block of Brown Farm Way, east of Sunshine, in Montgomery County, Maryland. The area is north-northeast of Rockville between Interstate 70 and Interstate 370, east of the 270 spur.
The police department tweeted to the public that there were “multiple fatalities. Suspect involved is believed to be known to police. Suspect not in custody.”
The department warned people to shelter in place.
