Homeland Security will now refer every migrant nabbed jumping the U.S.-Mexico border to federal prosecutors under a directive Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen issued last week, in a move that puts serious teeth behind the administration’s goal of putting teeth behind immigration laws.

Prosecutions have long been the exception rather than the rule, with most people who jump the border put into civil deportation proceedings.

But illegal entry is a misdemeanor crime and attempting to sneak back in after a previous deportation is a felony, and Ms. Nielsen said it’s time the government starts treating them as such.

“DHS will enforce the immigration laws as set forth by Congress,” a Homeland Security official said.

The move will be a major test for federal prosecutors and courts, who could see their caseloads surge as they deal with what could be thousands of new cases each month.

But it’s likely to thrill Border Patrol agents who had begged for the government to impose serious consequences on illegal immigrants, for whom crossing the border, getting deported and trying again is just a part of their way of life.

The Washington Times reported earlier this year on the record-holder from 2000 to 2015 — a migrant who was deported 44 times during that period. Migrants with more than a dozen deportations on their records are not unusual. And the illegal immigrant who shot and killed Kate Steinle in 2015 had been deported five times before.

Border Patrol agents and security experts say detention is critical. Most illegal immigrants come to take jobs or be with their families, and if they are in detention or prison either before or after their attempt to jump the border, they’re denied the fruits of their illegal activity and are less likely to make the attempt in the first place, the experts say.

Homeland Security says test cases have shown prosecuting illegal immigrants works.

Authorities in El Paso in 2017 began to prosecute people who were coming across as families, and the number of people making the attempt dropped. After the prosecution program was “paused,” the numbers shot up again, Homeland Security says.

The families — and many other illegal immigrants — are increasingly taking advantage of generous U.S. asylum laws. Even those who illegally jump the border will often claim asylum once they’re nabbed by the Border Patrol.

About two-thirds of all asylum claims lodged with U.S. Customs and Border Protection last year came between the ports of entry, meaning people jumped the border, were caught and then asked for asylum.

Homeland Security said those migrants, if they jump the border, will be prosecuted for illegal entry while their asylum cases proceed, just like other border jumpers.

“Those apprehended will be sent directly to federal court under the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, and their children will be transferred to the custody of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement. The U.S. Marshals will then place the individuals in approved detention centers during the course of the criminal process and, if convicted, to complete their sentences,” the official said.

“During the prosecutorial process, immigration proceedings will be advanced by ICE Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO). Upon completion of the criminal proceedings, and after a finding of removability, individuals will be returned to their country of origin.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.