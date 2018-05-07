President Trump said Monday that his nominee to take over the CIA is facing tough opposition due to her tough stance on terrorists.
“My highly respected nominee for CIA Director, Gina Haspel, has come under fire because she was too tough on Terrorists. Think of that, in these very dangerous times, we have the most qualified person, a woman, who Democrats want OUT because she is too tough on terror. Win Gina!” Mr. Trumptweeted.
Ms. Haspel’s nomination has become a source of controversy for her reported involvement with “enhanced interrogation” techniques. She is likely to still be confirmed, however, since Republicans hold the slim majority in the Senate. Only one Republican, Sen. Rand Paul, said he was against Ms. Haspel’s confirmation, but he also said that about newly confirmed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who he later supported.
Ms. Haspel’s confirmation hearing is set for Wednesday.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.