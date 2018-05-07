President Trump said Monday that his nominee to take over the CIA is facing tough opposition due to her tough stance on terrorists.

“My highly respected nominee for CIA Director, Gina Haspel, has come under fire because she was too tough on Terrorists. Think of that, in these very dangerous times, we have the most qualified person, a woman, who Democrats want OUT because she is too tough on terror. Win Gina!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Ms. Haspel’s nomination has become a source of controversy for her reported involvement with “enhanced interrogation” techniques. She is likely to still be confirmed, however, since Republicans hold the slim majority in the Senate. Only one Republican, Sen. Rand Paul, said he was against Ms. Haspel’s confirmation, but he also said that about newly confirmed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who he later supported.

Ms. Haspel’s confirmation hearing is set for Wednesday.

My highly respected nominee for CIA Director, Gina Haspel, has come under fire because she was too tough on Terrorists. Think of that, in these very dangerous times, we have the most qualified person, a woman, who Democrats want OUT because she is too tough on terror. Win Gina! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.