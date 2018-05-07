Did President Trump know something?

Almost five years ago, Mr. Trump tweeted that Eric Schneiderman, then the new New York attorney general, was “worse than” two well-known Democratic sex criminals.

On Monday night, Mr. Schneiderman was the object of the latest #MeToo bombshell. The New Yorker reported in a lengthy feature about four women — two named, two unnamed — accusing Mr. Schneiderman of slapping and choking them in intimate situations without consent and with threatening them with surveillance and death if they talked.

Mr. Trump compared Mr. Schneiderman in a 2013 tweet to Anthony Weiner and Eliot Spitzer, both New York Democrats with national political ambitions brought down by sex charges — respectively, sexting with a minor and purchase of prostitutes.

“Weiner is gone, Spitzer is gone - next will be lightweight A.G. Eric Schneiderman. Is he a crook? Wait and see, worse than Spitzer or Weiner,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

