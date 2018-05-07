President Trump once again commented on the Russia investigation on Monday adding that Democrats have “unrevealed conflicts of interest.”

“The Russia Witch Hunt is rapidly losing credibility. House Intelligence Committee found No Collusion, Coordination or anything else with Russia. So now the Probe says OK, what else is there? How about Obstruction for a made up, phony crime. There is no O, it’s called Fighting Back,” Mr. Trumptweeted referring to allegations of obstruction.

House Republicans ended their investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia a few months ago, but House Democrats have said they will continue the investigation. Mr. Trump also appeared to reference the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller, calling allegations of obstruction of justice “phony.”

“The 13 Angry Democrats in charge of the Russian Witch Hunt are starting to find out that there is a Court System in place that actually protects people from injustice…and just wait ‘till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Mr. Trump appeared to be referring to Mr. Mueller’s team as allegations of potential partisan influences in the case have become an issue. Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page and FBI official Peter Strzok, who were romantically linked at the time, exchanged text messages bashing Mr. Trump and supporting former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Both were on the special counsel’s team in 2017, but Mr. Strzok was later removed. Ms. Page was only on the team temporarily.

The president tweeted about Ms. Page’s resignation on Monday. She left the FBI last week.

“Lisa Page, who may hold the record for the most Emails in the shortest period of time (to her Lover, Peter S), and attorney Baker, are out at the FBI as part of the Probers getting caught? Why is Peter S still there? What a total mess. Our Country has to get back to Business!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

He also referred to FBI lawyer James Baker who left the agency last week as well. Mr. Baker was reassigned from the special counsel’s case after revelations he was connected to a journalist who wrote about the dossier on Mr. Trump.

The president questioned whether the investigation was constructed to last a long period of time in an effort to influence the upcoming midterms in favor of Democrats.

“Is this Phony Witch Hunt going to go on even longer so it wrongfully impacts the Mid-Term Elections, which is what the Democrats always intended? Republicans better get tough and smart before it is too late!” he tweeted.

Republicans are heading into the midterms on the defense in both the House and the Senate, despite having a majority in both.

The Russia Witch Hunt is rapidly losing credibility. House Intelligence Committee found No Collusion, Coordination or anything else with Russia. So now the Probe says OK, what else is there? How about Obstruction for a made up, phony crime.There is no O, it’s called Fighting Back — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

The 13 Angry Democrats in charge of the Russian Witch Hunt are starting to find out that there is a Court System in place that actually protects people from injustice…and just wait ‘till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Lisa Page, who may hold the record for the most Emails in the shortest period of time (to her Lover, Peter S), and attorney Baker, are out at the FBI as part of the Probers getting caught? Why is Peter S still there? What a total mess. Our Country has to get back to Business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Is this Phony Witch Hunt going to go on even longer so it wrongfully impacts the Mid-Term Elections, which is what the Democrats always intended? Republicans better get tough and smart before it is too late! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.