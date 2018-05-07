The man who killed black teenager Trayvon Martin in 2012 is now facing charges of stalking a private investigator.

George Zimmerman “threatened and harassed a private investigator” in 2017, the Miami Herald reported, citing the State Attorney’s Office for Brevard and Seminole County.

Accusations that surfaced in December concerned private investigator Dennis Warren, the state attorney’s office said in a statement.

The arraignment of Mr. Zimmerman, 34, has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 30 before Judge Mark Herr.

“An evaluation of the evidence against Zimmerman was conducted by experienced prosecutors who determined they reasonably believe the alleged crime of Stalking … can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at trial,” the state office said.

ABC News, citing the charging documents, said Mr. Warren was looking to make a documentary about the Martin shooting and approached Mr. Zimmerman in September.

According to court documents cited by ABC, Mr. Warren heard from a producer in December that Mr. Zimmerman “was extremely agitated and sending him what he perceived to be physical threats against himself and Warren.”

Later that month, in one two-hour period, according to the charging documents unsealed Monday, Mr. Warren received 21 phone calls, 38 text messages, and seven voicemails from Mr. Zimmerman.

After Mr. Warren, following authorities’ advice, sent a text saying to cease all communication, Mr. Zimmerman replied repeatedly, the court papers say, with one text saying, “Text me again. I’ll show up at your home you F–– P–-!!!”

Mr. Zimmerman became notorious after he shot and killed Martin, 17, while on neighborhood-watch duty in Sanford, Florida.

The killing became a key catalyst in the Black Lives Matter movement, especially after Mr. Zimmerman was acquitted on self-defense grounds. He shot Martin after the Miami teenager attacked him.

