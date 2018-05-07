President Trump’s pick to lead the CIA gathered privately Monday with senators on Capitol Hill ahead of her highly anticipated confirmation hearing this week.

Meanwhile, the CIA has handed Congress a tranche of classified documents related to Gina Haspel’s undercover career amid mounting questions over the role she played in some of the agency’s most controversial interrogation policies of the post-9/11 era.

Passing by reporters Monday afternoon, Ms. Haspel said she’s “looking forward” to her hearing Wednesday before the Senate Intelligence committee.

After a likely contentious hearing, the full Senate will consider her confirmation and the vote is expected to be close.

On Monday, she met with Sen. Joe Manchin, West Virginia Democrat, whose vote she will need to be confirmed.

Ms. Haspel is the current CIA acting director and much of her 33-year career with the nation’s leading intelligence service remains classified.

Ever since her nomination, heavyweights from across the intelligence community have praised her work and leadership.

But her opponents have clamored for more details about her connections to post-9/11 terrorism suspect interrogation programs, which used techniques such as waterboarding.

On Friday, four Democratic senators — Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris of California, Ron Wyden of Oregon and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico — demanded that Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats declassify information about her. They argued that because Ms. Haspel is the current CIA acting director, she is the one with the authority to declassify information about herself, which has created a conflict.

They have also complained that the CIA is selectively releasing only positive information.

On Monday afternoon, in a bid to provide the transparency the Democrats seek, representatives from the CIA wheeled a cardboard box to a secure facility in the Capitol basement for lawmakers to scrutinize.

“As acting Director Haspel promised, CIA delivered a set of classified documents to the Senate today so that every senator can review acting Director Haspel’s actual and outstanding record,” a CIA spokesperson said in a statement. “These documents cover the entirety of her career, including her time in CIA’s Counter Terrorism Center in the years after 9/11. We encourage every senator to take the time to read the entire set of documents.”

Late last week, Ms. Haspel reportedly offered to withdraw her nomination, but the White House said Monday that Mr. Trump is “100 percent committed” to Ms. Haspel winning Senate confirmation.

“Her commitment to the agency is one of the reasons that she is the right person to lead it,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “She wants to do everything she can to make sure that the integrity of the CIA remains intact.”

Asked about reports that Ms. Haspel offered to withdraw, Mrs. Sanders said the nominee wanted to make sure that the CIA “isn’t unnecessarily attacked, and if she felt that her nomination would have been a problem … then she wanted to do everything she could to protect the agency.”

