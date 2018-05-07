JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - Indonesian police have arrested three Islamic extremists suspected of plotting bomb attacks against police.

National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto says the men were captured Friday by an elite counterterrorism squad in West Java’s Bogor district.

Wasisto said Monday that the militants were planning attacks on police stations in Bogor, including a suicide attack and an attack that involved hacking a police officer to death at a traffic post.

He said explosive materials were seized from the men.

Indonesia has seen a spate of deadly attacks by Islamic militants including bombings on the tourist island of Bali in 2002 that killed 202 people, mostly foreigners. Smaller strikes in recent years have targeted police and anti-terrorism forces.

