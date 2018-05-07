President Trump is sending daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner in a delegation to attend the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem next week, the White House said Monday.

Ms. Trump and Mr. Kushner, both advisers to the president, will be joined by deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, presidential assistant Jason Greenblatt and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

The ceremony next Monday will mark the historic move of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which Mr. Trump has recognized as the capital of Israel.

The president earlier had held out hope that he also would attend the opening, but now he is not expected to make the trip.

Israelis have praised Mr. Trump for recognizing the Jerusalem as their capita. Palestinians who want Jerusalem to become their capital have condemned the move.

