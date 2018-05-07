Rep. Jim Himes said Monday that President Trump is fully entitled to take the Fifth Amendment if special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenas him, but he’ll have to deal with the political fallout.

“The president needs to cooperate with an investigation, but the president — like every other American who has to comply with a subpoena — can also plead the Fifth,” Mr. Himes, Connecticut Democrat, said on CNN.

He said that like any politician who is less than forthcoming about potential controversy, the political implications of that could be severe.

“That’s a huge political issue for him,” Mr. Himes said.

Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani made headlines over the weekend for saying that Mr. Trump did not have to comply with a subpoena from Mr. Mueller if one is issued. He said Mr. Trump can use his privileges as president similar to past presidents, such as Bill Clinton who ultimately did appear before a grand jury.

