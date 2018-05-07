Sen. Lamar Alexander said Monday he’d like President Trump to tweet about his accomplishments and goals rather than the special counsel’s ongoing Russia investigation.

“When it came up with President Clinton, they negotiated a settlement and he answered some questions,” the Tennessee Republican said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.” “But still, I think one reason why we hear so much about this is because the president talks about it so much.”

Earlier, Mr. Trump tweeted about the case, calling allegations of obstruction of justice “phony” and referring to the case as a “witch hunt.”

“I mean, it’s really a pretty remarkable record without going through the whole list again — taxes, economy, regulations, judges, Dodd-Frank, local control of schools, energy, individual mandate,” Mr. Alexander said. “That’s a lot to accomplish if you want a center-right government. And I would like to see the president focus more on those accomplishments and less on this investigation.”

He said that the case should be allowed to go “to the end” so public can see if “there’s anything there.”

