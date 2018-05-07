First lady Melania Trump announced Monday that improving the well-being of children will be her official agenda, titling the campaign “Be Best” and focusing on issues ranging from cyberbullying to opioid addiction.

“Let us teach our children the difference between right and wrong and teach them to be best in their individual paths in life,” she said, standing between two “Be Best” banners as President Trump looked on from the audience.

Launching her first lady’s platform at a Rose Garden ceremony, Mrs. Trump didn’t flinch from one the most hostile receptions for a first lady from the Washington press corps nor from the rabid reporting of her husband’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

She said the campaign will focus on three key issues: improving self-esteem, combating cyberbullying and fighting the opioid addiction epidemic.

But she refused to limit the scope of her efforts, saying that preventing teen suicide would also be on the agenda.

Mrs. Trump said that she wants to promote a “healthy and balanced life” for all children.

