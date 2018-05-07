ANALYSIS/OPINION:

Melania Trump, the first lady, is more popular than Donald Trump, the president, according to a new CNN survey released mere hours before she unveiled her “Be Best” initiative Monday — using a non-bullying approach for her child-centered platform.

The survey was conducted last week by the SSRS polling research firm and followed a similar one it conducted in January.

The survey said Mrs. Trump “has seen an increase in favorable feelings from Democrats, up 15 points since the January poll. She is up six points from Republicans.”

Mrs. Trump also has won over the majority of women, 54 percent favorably vs. 30 percent unfavorably, according to the new survey.

Perhaps Mrs. Trump won women over by being Melania, swatting away her husband’s hand in an attempt at a public display of affection, carrying herself like the beautiful statuesque woman that she is or simply reminding us that being a mother in the White House fishbowl is job No. 1.

The latter surely is the theme of her “Be Best” campaign, whose pillars are the importance of children’s social, emotional and physical health.

“Opioid dependence, addiction, and abuse are an epidemic in this country,” she said Monday at the White House announcement of her initiative. “‘Be Best’ will support the families and children affected by this crisis, bring attention to neonatal abstinence syndrome, and help educate parents on the importance of healthy pregnancies.”

The first lady did not need to give us a rundown of what happens to fetuses, babies, toddlers and older children when they have been nurtured on substance abuse and its consequences.

The simultaneous HIV/AIDS and crack/cocaine epidemics, alcoholism, and the ongoing opioid crisis have much of America reliving the health problems that we thought were waning.

As you know, however, substance abuse — whether marijuana or margaritas, fentanyl or Vicodin — can harm mother and baby and lead to:

• Poor intrauterine growth.

• Premature birth.

• Seizures.

• Birth defects.

• Poor choices.

• Mental health issues.

Addiction also can lead to abandonment by parents. In the 1980s and ‘90s, it led to a “boarder baby” crisis, with drug-addicted mothers and fathers turning their backs on babies after birth in a hospital or clinic.

With her remarks Monday, Mrs. Trump claimed the mantle of a healthier America. Michelle Obama did as well, focusing on what goes into a child’s mouth is key.

Mrs. Trump took things a few steps further, saying in her own way that what goes in a fetus determines what’s comes out of that child’s mouth after he or she is born.

God help her and her supporters, because some people want to see Melania fail or stumble simply because her husband is who he is.

If most of them, however, focus on the message, they’ll see she’s actually following in the footsteps of many of her thoughtful predecessors.

That Mrs. Trump proposes a parent-child campaign in this day and age is refreshing, as today’s children are raising as much Cain as their educated parents and grandparents, and shedding blood and taking their own lives when they see no hope or light to teach them otherwise.

Wish Melania Trump well, and hope we’re beginning to see the promising light of parents teaching children to be kind, to be smart and how to be important for their own sake.

In other words, bullying is not needed and social media has its place — and a slew of new government laws and regulations is unwelcome.

