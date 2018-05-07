Oliver North will become president of the National Rifle Association of America within a few weeks, according to the NRA board of directors, who began the process of change Monday morning.

“This is the most exciting news for our members since Charlton Heston became president of our association,” Wayne LaPierre, NRA executive vice president and CEO, said in a statement. “Oliver North is a legendary warrior for American freedom, a gifted communicator and skilled leader. In these times, I can think of no one better suited to serve as our president.”

Mr. North — a retired U.S. Marine Corps officer, author and broadcast commentator — said he was eager to take on this new role as soon as his business affairs were put in order. Mr. North is retiring from his role as a Fox News contributor “effective immediately,” according to the NRA.

“I am honored to have been selected by the NRA Board to soon serve as this great organization’s president,” Mr. North said. “I appreciate the board initiating a process that affords me a few weeks to set my affairs in order, and I am eager to hit the ground running as the new NRA president.”

Outgoing President Pete Brownell, who opted not to run for the office in order to devote time to a family business, wholeheartedly endorsed Mr. North.

“In these extraordinary times, a leader with his history as a communicator and resolute defender of the Second Amendment is precisely what the NRA needs,” Mr. Brownell said in an endorsement letter.

Carolyn Meadows, NRA second vice president, will serve as its interim president until Mr. North takes on the role in a few weeks.

“Oliver North is a true hero and warrior for freedom and NRA members are proud to stand with him,” Mr. LaPierre said.

