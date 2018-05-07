Richard Grenell was officially sworn in as U.S. ambassador to Germany on Thursday by Vice President Mike Pence.
The vice president touted the “historic & enduring friendship between the United States & Germany” in a pair of tweets after the ceremony.
Mr. Grenell is a former aide to then-United Nations Ambassador John R. Bolton. He becomes the highest-ranking gay official in the Trump administration.
The 51-year-old diplomat was accompanied at Thursday’s swearing in by his partner, Matt Lashey.
The Senate confirmed Mr. Grenell’s nomination along party lines, with fierce opposition from Democrats who objected to his conservative views.
Gay-rights groups have largely ignored the historic appointment, with some exceptions.
Stuart Milk, co-founder of the Harvey Milk Foundation and nephew of the gay civil rights leader, told The New York Times in March that confirmation of Mr. Grenell would “send an important message” about the role of gay people in the Trump administration.
