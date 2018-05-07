U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell said Monday that despite some differences, President Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are on the same side.

“I wish every American can see the way Donald Trump negotiates,” Mr. Grenell said on Fox News.

He said Mr. Trump’s meeting with Ms. Merkel on Friday went well despite differences on the Iran nuclear agreement and trade policy.

“He is a great negotiator and she — Angela Merkel — realizes that. They had a great give and take at the end of very tough negotiations. We have some difficult issues with Germany, but we’re totally on the same side,” he said.

The two met just days after French President Emmanuel Macron came to the U.S. for Mr. Trump’s first official state visit. They also discussed the Iran deal and Mr. Trump criticized Germany for not paying enough in defense spending.

“We need a reciprocal relationship, which we don’t have,” Mr. Trump said at a joint news conference. “We’re working on it. We have a far greater burden than we should have.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.