Former Trump adviser Roger Stone said Monday that he has still not been contacted by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

“I am not involved in any collusion, coordination or conspiracy with the Russians or anyone else and there’s no evidence to the contrary,” Mr. Stone said on CNN.

He added that he’s seen reports that Mr. Mueller’s team is looking into Mr. Stone and his affiliation with former Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates. He said he never met with Mr. Gates at Trump Tower in 2016 and did not know him until the campaign, despite reports they worked together in the 1980s.

“I didn’t know him until 2016,” Mr. Stone said. “He did not work at Black, Manafort and Stone in the ‘80s. He was evidently an intern at a successor firm.”

He said that his previous statement about a conversation he had with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was a “joke” and denied having advanced knowledge of the hacking at the Democratic National Committee, calling it “speculation.”

