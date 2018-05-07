The Trump administration on Monday said it will reject Kansas’ push to place a three-year lifetime limit on Medicaid benefits for some enrollees, signaling it is willing to draw the line even as it allows states to revamp their programs in other ways.

Seema Verma, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, told the American Hospital Association that Medicaid, the federal-state program for the poor, is a critical safety net for “those that need it most,” so a balance must be struck.

“We seek to create a pathway out of poverty, but we also understand that people’s circumstances change, and we must ensure that our programs are sustainable and available to them when they need and qualify for them,” Ms. Verma said in prepared remarks.

The administration is openly encouraging states to reshape their Medicaid programs by conditioning benefits for able-bodied recipients on “community engagement” — things like seeking work, going to school or volunteering. So far, it’s approved three states’ requests to impose work requirements.

Yet it struggled with Kansas’ push to limit Medicaid benefits for some recipients to three years, after which enrollees would be barred from the program.

In March, two dozen House Democrats warned Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar not to bless Kansas’ request, saying he did not have the authority to impose lifetime limits.

“The department cannot justify cutting off benefits based on arbitrary time limits to people who qualify under the eligibility rules established by Congress,” they wrote. “Lifetime limits or caps on coverage would be an unspeakably cruel attack on Americans struggling to make ends meet and who do not have access to the same affordable coverage that many Americans enjoy through their employer, which do not have lifetime limits on benefits because of the Affordable Care Act.”

