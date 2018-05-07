President Trump blasted former Secretary of State John Kerry Monday for engaging in “possibly illegal” negotiations with Iranian officials to salvage the Obama administration’s nuclear deal.

“The United States does not need John Kerry’s possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy on the very badly negotiated Iran Deal,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “He was the one that created this MESS in the first place!”

Mr. Kerry reportedly met twice with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in recent months in a private effort to save the deal that Mr. Trump has been threatening to scrap. He also reportedly met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, met twice with French President Emmanuel Macron and has spoken by phone with European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini.

His discussions have led to accusations by some that Mr. Kerry may have violated the Logan Act, which bars private citizens from negotiating on behalf of the U.S. government without authorization.

Mr. Trump faces a Saturday deadline with Congress for reviewing the Iran deal.

