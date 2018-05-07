President Trump said Monday that he is ready to announce his hotly anticipated decision about whether to quit the Iran nuclear deal.

“I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00 pm,” tweeted the president.

Mr. Trump had set a Saturday deadline to make a decision on the future of the Obama-era agreement that he has called the worst deal ever made. The agreement lifted economic sanctions on Iran in return for halting the Islamic regime’s nuclear program until 2025.

He has been under pressure from European leaders to stay in the deal. But the president has convinced them of the urgent need to strength requirements on Iran, including banning missile test and extending the moratorium on nuclear weapon development beyond 2025.

Earlier Monday, U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson went on Mr. Trump’s favorite TV show to urge him not to quit the Iran nuclear deal.

He stressed that there was no “Plan B” if the U.S. nixes the deal.

“The president has a legitimate point,” Mr. Johnson said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” which Mr. Trump regularly views. “He set a challenge for the world. We think that what you can do is be tougher on Iran.”

Mr. Johnson said ripping up the Iran deal would be like “throwing the baby out with the bathwater.”

Similar appeals were delivered directly to Mr. Trump in visits last month by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. France, Germany and the U.K., as well as China and Russia, joined the U.S. in negotiating the deal.

