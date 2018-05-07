The White House castigated a report Monday that first lady Melania Trump and President Trump spend very little time together and sleep in separate bedrooms.

“Just when you think The Washington Post can’t get things any more wrong, they do,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “The first lady lives here at the White House. We see her regularly.”

Asked by a journalist about reports that Mrs. Trump sleeps at her parents’ house in the Washington suburbs, Mrs. Sander replied, “That is an outrageous and ridiculous claim.”

“I think that’s something that belongs in tabloid gossip not on the front pages of The Washington Post,” she said. “I hope they’ll do better next time.”

Mrs. Trump is unveiling her initiatives Monday for the rest of the Trump presidency. The publicity about her personal life comes amid escalating media coverage of Mr. Trump’s hush-money payment to a porn actress who alleges an affair with him in 2006, shortly after the Trumps were married.

