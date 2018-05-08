Montgomery County police Monday evening said a standoff in a triple homicide had ended with the suicide of suspect Christopher Snyder, 41.

According to a police press conference, Mr. Snyder had held his wife hostage over the weekend at their home at 22001 Brown Farm Way in Brookeville, Maryland. She was able to escape and fled to a neighbor’s home across the street.

Mr. Snyder shot three people to death in that home, his wife not among them, police said, before heading back to his own house, where he engaged in an hours-long standoff with police and negotiators.

“Tonight at approximately 11 o’clock our tactical team broached the front door. The suspect was on the phone with negotiators. He asked negotiators ‘did they just break down the front door?’ and then hung up the phone,” Montgomery County Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters late Monday.

A gunshot was then heard, and Mr. Snyder was “located deceased in his home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Police did not elaborate Monday night on why Mr. Snyder had been holding his wife hostage or whether he had some other specific grudge against the family across the street.

However, police have had “a number of contacts with this suspect in the past on a number of different issues,” Chief Manger said.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

