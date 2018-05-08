A Justice Department official skipped out on a hearing Tuesday about why the administration wants to ask a citizenship question on the 2020 census, leaving both Democrats and Republicans saying they’re ready to send a subpoena to make him talk.

John M. Gore, acting assistant attorney general for civil rights, had been invited to testify at a House Oversight Committee hearing Tuesday but was a no-show.

Chairman Trey Gowdy said he wouldn’t stand for that.

“He’s coming to talk at some point or another, whether he wants to or not,” Mr. Gowdy, South Carolina Republican, said. He set a new hearing for May 18 where he said Mr. Gore will show up even if it’s not voluntary.

Mr. Gore was supposed to the the star witness Tuesday at a hearing looking at preparations for the 2020 census. The decision to include a question on citizenship has made the decennial county more controversial than usual.

The Justice Department declined to comment on Mr. Gore’s no-show and on the looming subpoena.

The department asked last year, late in the process, that the citizenship question be added. The Commerce Department, which oversees the census, agreed earlier this year.

Justice officials have said they want the citizenship information to help with enforcing voting-rights laws.

Democrats said that explanation didn’t ring true with them, saying the Trump administration has instead undermined voting rights. They fear the citizenship question is an effort to scare people away from taking part in the count, and angrily denounced the Commerce Department for agreeing.

“You simply accepted this?” said an incredulous Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, the District of Columbia’s non-voting member of Congress.

Earl Comstock, director of policy at the Commerce Department, said they scrubbed the request and said they’re comfortable asking the question.

“There is no definitive evidence this will adversely affect the responses,” he said.

They came to Tuesday’s hearing prepared to pepper Mr. Gore with questions about the citizenship question, and were outraged he didn’t show.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asked about the question last month, said citizenship will be the final question on the form — and he said people can refuse to answer if they want. That was a stunning declaration from the country’s top law enforcement official, and it contradicts the Census Bureau’s own stance that federal law requires every question to be answered.

“Congress has passed a law that says you’re required to answer the census,” Mr. Comstock said.

He also said the data collected is confidential and can only be used for statistical purposes.

The Census Bureau used to ask citizenship on the 10-year census up through 1950. After that, the question was relegated to a smaller survey that went to a fraction of the country. It is currently part of the American Community Survey, a rolling in-depth count that targets about 3.5 million households every year.

But that doesn’t give information down to the census block level, which the Justice Department said was what it needed.

