President Trump on Tuesday advocated for Gina Haspel, his nominee to take over at the CIA, saying that she’s tough on terror.

“Gina Haspel, my highly respected nominee to lead the CIA, is being praised for the fact that she has been, and always will be, TOUGH ON TERROR! This is a woman who has been a leader wherever she has gone. The CIA wants her to lead them into America’s bright and glorious future!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Ms. Haspel’s ties to enhanced interrogation techniques during her time at the CIA have made her confirmation more contentious. She considered withdrawing her nomination over the controversy, according to The Washington Post.

Her hearing is set for Wednesday.

