President Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. was pulling out of the Iran nuke deal, keeping his promise to rip up what he called the worst deal ever but igniting fears that the Islamic regime in Tehran will fast-track a nuclear bomb.

“This was a horrible one-sided deal that never ever should have been made,” Mr. Trump said in a speech from the White House.

He said the Obama-era agreement guaranteed Iran would eventually get a nuclear weapon, and killing the deal was the only way to prevent it.

“If I allowed this deal to stand, there would soon be a nuclear arms race in the Middle East. Everyone would want their weapons ready before Iran had theirs,” the president said.

Mr. Trump said his decision sent a strong message to Tehran and to the world, particularly to North Korea, which is about to enter nuclear talks with the president.

“The United States no longer makes empty threats. When I make promises I keep them,” he said.

He also warned Iran that restarting its nuclear program would invite “bigger problems than it has ever had before.”

By quitting the Obama-era agreement, Mr. Trump put the U.S. on a course to reinstate economic sanctions that had been waived under the deal, potentially adding new sanctions against Tehran.

The extreme sanctions promised by Mr. Trump are expected to be delayed for 90 days.

The agreement lifted economic sanctions on Iran in return for the Islamic regime halting its nuclear program until 2025. But Iran continued to test missiles, support of terrorism and was poised to rush into the production of nuclear weapons when the agreement sunsets in seven years.

The shortcomings were acknowledged widely by European allies, as well as supporters of the deal in Congress. But few wanted Mr. Trump to exit the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA.

The president’s decision bucked intense pressure from European leaders to stay in the deal and use it as a foundation for further measures to rein in Iran’s disruptive influence across the Middle East.

Mr. Trump said that months of engagement had convinced America’s allies and partners of the urgent need to confront Iran.

“We are unified in our understanding of the threat and our understanding that Iran must never possess a nuclear weapons,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron pressed Mr. Trump to stay in the deal last month when visiting the White House, as did German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a separate visit.

France, Germany and the U.K., as well as China and Russia, joined the U.S. in negotiation the deal in 2015.

Mr. Trump’s bold move forces the world to take a fresh look at the deal, with many in the international community hitting the panic button in anticipation that Iran will jumpstart its nuclear weapon program.

But it remained to be seen how Iran would react can whether Tehran would stick to the deal with European countries and China.

Iran appeared to brace for an economic hit if the U.S. restores sanctions.

“It is possible that we will face some problems for two or three months, but we will pass through this,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said before the announcement while attending a petroleum industry conference in Tehran.

He also stressed that Iran wants to keep “working with the world and constructive engagement with the world,” apparently referring to Europe.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency as saying that if Trump pulled out the deal, he won’t again be able to “reach such a deal,” according to the Associated Press.

Sen. Tom Cotton, a member of the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services committees, said Tehran should think twice about starting to build a nuclear bomb.

“If that’s Iran’s choice, then we’ll be prepared for that choice, and we’ll take what actions are necessary, whether those are economic, political, diplomatic or military,” he said on the Hugh Hewitt Radio Show prior to the president’s announcement.

Mr. Cotton stressed that Mr. Trump has unquestionable authority to quit the deal because the Senate did not ratify the agreement.

“That deal was a very bad deal for the United States,” he said. “It gave all kinds of concession, it gave billions of dollars in sanctions relief, and it didn’t ultimately stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. It really didn’t even delay them, given their own technological development timelines.”

Reaction to Mr. Trump quitting the deal was overwhelmingly negative.

“President Trump’s decision to violate the Iran nuclear deal, which has successfully blocked Iran’s potential pathways to a nuclear bomb, is an irresponsible act of foreign policy malpractice,” said Daryl G. Kimball, executive director of the independent Arms Control Association.

Beatrice Fihn, executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons and winner of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize, tweeted an all-caps message expressing her frustration with Mr. Trump.

“I see lots of smart people making eloquent arguments to why it’s wrong to violate the Iran deal and I just want to add mine,” Ms. Fihn tweeted. “THIS IS SO STUPID! I CAN’T BELIEVE THE REST WORLD HAS TO PUT UP WITH THIS STUFF RIGHT NOW, LIKE WE DON’T HAVE OTHER PROBLEMS ON OUR MIND AT THE MOMENT?”

Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he had always opposed the deal but that quitting now was a huge mistake.

“I have doubts [the deal] will prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon over the long term. But I know for certain that pulling out of the deal now will make a nuclear-armed Iran a much more immediate threat,” he said at a hearing on the Iranian threat.

However, Mr. Trump’s move was supported by Jamil Jaffer, founder of the National Security Institute at Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University.

“The Iran deal was never worth doing for the United States – we gave up too much leverage for too little in gains,” he said. “President Trump would be doing the right thing if he walks away from the deal and returns us to maximum leverage by reimposing sanctions now.”

Mr. Jaffer cited “the complete failure of the deal to address the massive problem of Iran’s malign influence across the region and its support for international terrorism, combined with the deal’s short nuclear sunsets and its weak provisions on advanced uranium centrifuge research, ballistic missile development and testing, and surveillance of prior military nuclear worksites make the deal wholly inconsistent with U.S. national security interests, a fact recognized by the bipartisan majorities in Congress that voted against the deal negotiated by President Obama and his team.”

