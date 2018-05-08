President Trump slammed former Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday, accusing him of harming the country during his backdoor talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif about the nuclear deal.
“John Kerry can’t get over the fact that he had his chance and blew it! Stay away from negotiations John, you are hurting your country!” Mr. Trumptweeted.
Mr. Kerry met with Mr. Zarif at the United Nations in New York a few weeks ago, CNN reported. He has also been discussing the Iran nuclear deal with other foreign leaders. The discussions may have violated the Logan Act — a law preventing private citizens from negotiating on behalf of the U.S.
Mr. Trump criticized Mr. Kerry on Monday accusing him of committing “possibly illegal” acts in his conversations.
“The United States does not need John Kerry’s possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy on the very badly negotiated Iran Deal. He was the one that created this MESS in the first place!” Mr. Trumptweeted.
• David Boyer contributed to this article.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.