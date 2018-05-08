President Trump announced Tuesday that he plans to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“I will be speaking to my friend, President Xi of China, this morning at 8:30. The primary topics will be Trade, where good things will happen, and North Korea, where relationships and trust are building,” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Mr. Trump plans to meet with Mr. Kim sometime in the upcoming weeks, but few details have been released. Mr. Trump did tweet out a few weeks ago that he’s considering the Peace House located in the demilitarized zone on the border of North and South Korea. He said it was just a suggestion to see what people thought. Other locations, including Singapore and Mongolia, have also reportedly been discussed.

