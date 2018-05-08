Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has launched an investigation of Attorney General Eric Schneiderman following accusations of repeated physical abuse made by four women.

“Our office has opened an investigation into the recently reported allegations concerning Mr. Schneiderman,” said Danny Frost, spokesman for the district attorney’s office, in an email.

The Democrat Schneiderman announced his resignation late Monday, hours after the New Yorker ran a devastating report citing four women — two by name, two anonymously — who said he slapped, threatened and roughed them up, often during sexual encounters, which he has denied.

His resignation takes effect at close of business Tuesday, after which New York solicitor general Barbara Underwood is slated to replace him, becoming the state’s acting attorney general.

In a statement, Ms. Underwood said she was “honored to serve the people of New York as acting attorney general.”

“The work of this office is incredibly important,” she said. “Our office has never been stronger, and this extraordinarily talented, dedicated, and tireless team of public servants will ensure that our work continues without interruption.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who had called on Mr. Schneiderman to step down, described the assault allegations as “shocking” and “disturbing” at an appearance Tuesday in Tarrytown, New York.

“I have tremendous accolades for the women who came forward,” Mr. Cuomo said in video posted by NBC News. “That is the essence of this #MeToo movement and this #MeToo moment.”

The women, who had dated Mr. Schneiderman, described him as a heavy drinker who became physically and verbally abusive in their private encounters, slapping them hard enough to leave a mark and causing one to seek medical treatment for an ear injury.

One woman, who was born in Sri Lanka, said he called her his “brown slave” and slapped her until she called him “Master.”

In his statement, Mr. Schneiderman said the allegations would interfere with his ability to carry out his job.

“In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me,” he said. “While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.”

