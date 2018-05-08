OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has named former Ambassador Suzi LeVine as the new head of the Employment Security Department.

Levine replaces Dale Peinecke, who resigned last month after an outside investigation found several employees complained about him putting his arms around them or looking at their bodies in ways that made them uncomfortable. Levine most recently served as U.S. ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein from 2014 to 2017. According to Tuesday’s news release announcing the appointment, she starts her work as commissioner for the agency on July 9.

The agency releases the state’s monthly unemployment update and processes unemployment claims as well as administers programs to help the unemployed find work.

Cami Feek, who is directly of the paid family and medical leave program at the agency, is currently serving as acting commissioner.

