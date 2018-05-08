Pollster Frank Luntz says a “shift” in perception is coming among voters that will be good news for President Trump.

The man who pioneered “Instant Response” polling techniques says reports of Mr. Trump’s job approval ratings do not fully capture a cultural shift percolating under the radar. Focus groups conducted by Luntz Global show indicators that Mr. Trump’s ability to deliver on campaign vows is starting to pay dividends.

“I feel it in my focus groups,” Mr. Luntzsaid Tuesday for an interview on The Glenn Beck Radio Program. “I feel it in the research that I’m doing that there is a shift that’s coming and it’s because of the economy. People really do feel better off, they really do think next year is going to be better than this year. They’re beginning to feel the tax cuts and they see that a lot of the promises are being kept. … He would be close to 60 percent job approval if he wasn’t constantly insulting the people he doesn’t like.”

Mr. Luntz added that Mr. Trump’s 44 percent favorability rating is “the best it’s been at any time in the last 12 months.”

“Are you feeling this at all: that we’re starting to kind of get used to him a little bit more,” Mr. Beck said. “For instance, some things are paying off. I would be much more concerned about what he was going to do this week with Iran if I hadn’t seen him see do some of these things before that seem crazy and dangerous but he’s just pulling them off.

“He brought [North] Korea to the table. He got China to back down. He is getting Western Europe to come to his point of view rather than the other way around. Things are happening,” replied Mr. Luntz.

