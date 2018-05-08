SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hundreds of new Utah laws are going into effect governing alcohol signs, medical marijuana and first-in-the-nation protections for hands-off parenting.

Tuesday is the trigger for most of the more than 500 laws passed by the Utah Legislature this year, 60 days after the end of the short legislative session.

Among them is the state’s so-called “free-range” parenting law, which protects parents whose children are able to take small trips alone.

Another law allows restaurant owners to take down previously state-mandated signs declaring they were restaurants, not bars.

Utah’s narrow new medical marijuana law also goes into effect, though a more expansive measure is likely to be decided by voters in November.

Other laws provide protections for people with dangerous partners, give more voting rights to teenagers and transform the state’s transit agency.

