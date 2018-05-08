Failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said President Trump’s abandonment of the Iran nuclear deal leaves the U.S. distrusted around the world, with its credibility “shot.”

In a series of tweets, the former first lady implied both that the only alternative to the nuclear part was war and that abandoning the deal leaves Iran freer to make war itself.

“Pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal is a big mistake. It makes America less safe and less trusted. Iran is now more dangerous. What’s plan B? Anyone who thinks bombing is the answer is woefully misinformed,” she wrote.

She then took credit for, as secretary of state, forcing Iran to the negotiating table on its nuclear program, which she said could not happen again.

Without the pact, she said, “It will also be harder to deal with other threats like ballistic missiles and terrorism. Now we have no leverage and Iran is free to do what it wants.”

