DENVER — A police body camera video obtained by a television station shows the son of Denver’s mayor cursing at a police officer and threatening to get him fired during a traffic stop in Aurora.

KMGH-TV reports 22-year-old Jordan Hancock was fined $250 on Monday after being accused of driving 65 mph in a 40 mph (105 kph in a 64 kph) zone on March 23.

After Hancock says his dad is the mayor, the unidentified officer responds: “Mayor of what? Of Denver? You’re in Aurora.”

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said he’s investigating the unauthorized release of the video clip. He declined to release the full video.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock released a statement saying he does not condone his son’s actions during the traffic stop and said his son has apologized to the officer.

