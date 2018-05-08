House Republicans say they’re on board with a $15 billion spending cuts package the White House is sending to Congress Tuesday, saying that funds currently sitting in unused accounts should be returned to American taxpayers.

“I believe this package … is what the American taxpayers want,” said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “If there are accounts that have been sitting there all the way back to 2011, with billions of dollars that have not been used, why do you leave them?”

The White House’s proposal for the “rescissions” package focuses on money that’s been sitting unused, like money from the stimulus package passed during the Obama administration.

“Why would you let it sit there and waste and not give it back to the American public?” Mr. McCarthy said.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, who briefed House Republicans on the plan Tuesday morning, told reporters the package under consideration does not deal with funds tied to the recent $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill.

“We’re trying to be respectful and say OK, if your objection to a rescissions package is some connection to the [spending bill], that’s fine — we’ll take that objection away,” he said.

Democrats, and some Republicans, had raised concerns about trying to claw back some of the omnibus money, saying both parties compromised in order to come to an accord on higher defense and non-defense discretionary spending levels in the deal.

The proposed spending reversals need simple-majority support in the House and Senate to take effect beyond a 45-day window.

Mr. Mulvaney pointed out that rescissions packages used to be fairly routine in Washington, D.C., and that Democrats had supported them in the past.

“I’m not sure why they’re against it just because Donald Trump is now president,” he said.

He acknowledged there wouldn’t be much of an effect on actual government outlays because the money isn’t being used, but said the funds would not be available for other deficit reduction efforts and that the administration is trying to “recapture” the money for taxpayers.

The White House says the request is the first of several such packages, though Mr. Mulvaney said Tuesday they’re trying to take things one pool at a time.

Conservative House Republicans, many of whom objected to the higher domestic spending levels in the bill, praised the new rescissions package.

“It’s a good start — let’s pass it,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican and a founding member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

Though the White House’s initial package doesn’t deal with money in the $1.3 trillion spending bill, some lawmakers are raising objections to about $7 billion in cuts that deal with the popular children’s health insurance program.

“There are plenty of other places we should cut before we touch health care for children,” said Rep. Vern Buchanan, Florida Republican.

Mr. Mulvaney said a large portion of the health care money is simply unauthorized and would not be legal to spend, while the other part is tied to a reimbursement fund for states.

He said Health and Human Services estimates they don’t need as much money in the reimbursement account as they had originally thought.

“We can rescind it without affecting any programs whatsoever,” he said.

Democrats, meanwhile, said the package exposes Republicans’ hypocrisy on deficit reduction, since they’re looking at program cuts after passing a $1.5 trillion tax-cut package last year.

“Republicans cannot be taken seriously when they claim we need to cut $15 billion from key programs in the name of fiscal responsibility,” said House Minority Whip Steny H. Hoyer, Maryland Democrat.

Despite the optimism in the House, the package could have a tougher time getting through the more evenly-divided Senate — though Rep. Mark Walker downplayed that concern.

“There’s no issues in here with taking the vote,” said Mr. Walker, North Carolina Republican and chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee.

Mr. Jordan said the House is used to inaction at other end of the Capitol.

“What’s new? I mean, that’s life here in this place,” he said. “They don’t do much over there on this kind of thing.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.