COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina lawmakers are closer to passing anti-terrorism legislation that would allow local law enforcement to investigate and punish acts of terrorism, but there are only 3 days left in session and lawmakers have a full agenda.

Members of a Senate committee delayed voting Tuesday on a bill that would create a felony offense for terrorism, intent to commit terrorism and aiding a terrorist group through financial or material support. A terrorism charge would carry a 30-year sentence, and no more than 20-years for aiding terrorist group.

Democratic Sen. Marlon Kimpson of Charleston offered an amendment that would allow victims of terrorism and their families to seek civil action for damages in court.

Senators abruptly ended their discussion to get to the full Senate meeting and will reconvene later.

