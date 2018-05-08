GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) - All six judges in an Alabama county have recused themselves from presiding over the lawsuit filed by failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore against some of the women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

News outlets report Etowah County’s four circuit judges and two district judges filed recusals with interim Alabama Chief Justice Lyn Stuart on Monday, a week after Moore filed a political conspiracy lawsuit.

The judges’ recusals cite two reasons. Circuit Judge David Kimberley is a member of the state Judicial Inquiry Commission that suspended Moore as Alabama chief justice in 2016, effectively removing him from the high court over his refusal to adhere to a federal court ruling permitting same-sex marriage. The other reason concerns Moore’s former position as a Sixteenth Judicial Circuit judge in Etowah County.

