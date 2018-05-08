PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s U.S. senators differ over President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump’s decision Tuesday to restore sanctions is expected to provoke a response from Iran that some hope will lead to a better deal. The old deal was aimed at stopping Iran’s nuclear weapons program for the next decade in exchange for lifting sanctions.

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said she didn’t support the original deal negotiated by the Obama administration. Collins said she hopes Trump and allies will propose a strong, revised agreement.

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King said Trump’s move was disappointing, saying the old deal wasn’t perfect but has hindered Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons.

