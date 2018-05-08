The spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump castigated the “opposition media” Tuesday over reports accusing her of borrowing liberally from an Obama-era booklet to promote her initiatives on children’s safety online.

Communications director Stephanie Grisham said some media outlets focused on the origins of the educational booklet despite Mrs. Trump “giving a strong speech that was met with a standing ovation and positive feedback.”

The booklet, “Talking with Kids About Being Online,” was produced by the Federal Trade Commission in 2009. Mrs. Trump added branding for her “Be Best” initiative to the pamphlet Monday, and distributed it with credit given to the FTC. Some media outlets accused her of “copying” literature from former first lady Michelle Obama.

“Despite providing countless outlets with ample background, information, and on-the-record comments from the FTC, some media have chosen to take a day meant to promote kindness and positive efforts on behalf of children, to instead lob baseless accusations towards the first lady and her new initiatives,” Ms. Grisham said.

FTC official Nathaniel Wood said through the White House that the agency was “excited that Mrs. Trump distributed this important information about staying safe online.”

Ms. Grisham chided the media, “Our office will continue to focus on helping children and I encourage members of the media to attempt to Be Best in their own professions, and focus on some of the children and programs Mrs. Trump highlighted in her remarks yesterday.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.