JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi National Guardsmen are being deployed to the southwest U.S.-Mexico border this week to assist with border security.

The Mississippi National Guard announced Tuesday that approximately 25 Lakota Company soldiers will deploy to the border for three weeks. They will provide aerial surveillance support for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Border Patrol. This deployment comes one month after President Donald Trump announced his intentions to patrol the border with National Guardsmen.

It will be the fourth time the unit has conducted security operations at the southwest border.

Mississippi Republican Gov. Phil Bryant said in April that he “fully support(ed)” the president’s decision to patrol the border.

A send-off ceremony will be conducted for the soldiers Friday at the Tupelo Army Aviation Support Facility.

