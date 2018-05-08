House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi embraced a guilty-as-charged response on Tuesday when asked about a Republican attack ad on her desire to raise taxes.

A Politico Live event on Tuesday featured the California Democrat fielding a host of questions related to midterm elections, including charges by the National Republican Campaign Committee that one of her political endgames is to dismantle tax reform legislation signed by President Trump.

“It said that you would like to institute a single-payer health-care program and raise taxes,” Politico’s Jake Sherman said. “I think they mean roll back the tax cuts that they passed this year. Is that true?”

“Well the second part there is accurate. I do think that we should revisit the tax legislation in the way that we always have, in a bipartisan, transparent way,” Mrs. Pelosi replied.

Footage of the event was promptly grabbed by the “GOP War Room” YouTube channel and posted online.

“Every day I wake up, I thank my lucky stars that Nancy Pelosi is leading House Democrats,” NRCC Communications Director Matt Gorman said, the Washington Free Beacon reported. “The NRCC is absolutely thrilled she announced her intention to reclaim the Speaker’s gavel next year.”

Mrs. Pelosi has not shied away from politically risky stances on tax legislation signed into law by Mr. Trump. She has repeatedly called business’ cash bonuses directly attributed to the legislation “crumbs.”

“In terms of the bonus that corporate America received versus the crumbs that they are giving workers to kind of put the schmooze on is so pathetic. It’s so pathetic,” the lawmaker said Jan. 11.

